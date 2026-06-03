Community members have enjoyed a great three course lunch at the Lettuce Eat pop up restaurant at Young Town Hall on Monday 25 May.

The pop up lunch was the result of the 12-week hospitality program as part of Omnia Inclusive's Youth NDIS Services. It’s a chance for participants to showcase their cooking skills, teamwork and customer service to families, friends, and the wider community.

Ten of Young NDIS participants have designed all aspects of the program from the menus, shopping for ingredients, cooking together, managing budgets, learning about food safety and building confidence in customer service.

"It’s not just about hospitality – these are transferable skills that build confidence and independence, preparing participants for employment and everyday life," an Omnia spokesperson said.

During the pop up restaurant, diners looked forward to a full three-course gourmet dining experience with the opportunity to select an entree, main meal and desert from a menu carefully planned and prepared by participants as part of the program.

The menu featured a variety of delicious options, from warming homemade soups and fresh bao buns to hearty dishes such as slow-stewed lamb and beef taco bowls.

To finish the dining experience was the crowd favourite chocolate banana sundae

The menu not only showcases the participants’ cooking and hospitality skills, but also their creativity, teamwork, and pride in delivering a high-quality dining experience for the community.

The program commenced in August 2025 as a joint initiative with the Hilltops Youth Action Group Youth Officers, Georgia Thomaidis and Aemon Debritt.

"It’s based on a similar framework to our Chatswood “Lettuce Eat” hospitality model, the program has been adapted to suit our local community and the specific needs of the participants we support," Omnia's spokesperson said.

Looking forward to support Omnia and their participants Omnia's spokesperson said one of the biggest ways people can support them is by helping raise awareness of the opportunities available for young people with disability in our community.

"At Omnia Inclusive, we support participants to build essential employment, social and life skills. We have an incredible group of participants in Young, and we would love more people to learn about what we do and how these programs can help people thrive."

"Every participant has their own individual goals, and our role is to support them in achieving what’s important to them. For some, that might be getting their learner’s licence, learning to cook independently, finding employment, building social confidence or learning the skills to live more

"We work alongside participants to build the confidence, skills, and support they need to achieve those goals and create the future they want for themselves," Omnia's spokesperson said.