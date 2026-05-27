For many men, talking about loneliness, stress or personal struggles does not come easily.

Often, the expectation is to push through quietly, keep busy and deal with things alone.

But a growing national movement now finding its feet in Young is encouraging men to do something simple instead — walk, talk and support each other.

Clyde Kennedy recently launched the Young branch of The Man Walk, a community initiative designed to bring men together in a relaxed, pressure-free environment.

Meeting weekly at Cafe 196 at 6.30am on Wednesdays, the group walks together before many stay for a coffee and conversation afterwards.

“There’s no judgement and no barriers to entry — just an opportunity to walk, talk and support,” Clyde said.

Originally from outside the area, Clyde said moving to Young inspired him to become more connected with the local community after years of working remotely and experiencing periods of loneliness himself.

“I’ve sort of blinked and have been working alone for the last eight years,” he said.

“When I moved to Young, I just wanted to get involved in something.”

Clyde first discovered The Man Walk after seeing founder Mark Burns interviewed on television several years ago and was drawn to the organisation’s focus on genuine connection and support.

After travelling regularly to Temora to join its local group, Clyde decided to establish a walk in Young with encouragement from organisers and walkers already involved in the initiative.

“I’m not really a footy or pub guy,” he said.

“I was looking to connect in healthy ways that also supported who I am.”

The Man Walk now operates in more than 80 locations across Australia and aims to combat social isolation and loneliness while encouraging regular physical activity and stronger community connection.

Importantly, Clyde said there is no pressure for participants to share deeply personal experiences or commit to attending every week.

“There’s no right or wrong way to run these groups,” Clyde said.

“If people say they’d prefer an afternoon walk, then maybe eventually we do two walks a week.”

He said one of the most valuable aspects of the initiative was seeing men from different backgrounds begin supporting each other outside the walks themselves.

“They’re checking up on each other during the week, doing little tasks for each other,” he said.

“they become mates.”

Clyde hopes more local men will feel comfortable taking that first step and simply showing up to go for a walk.

“Sometimes all a bloke needs is an invite,” he said.