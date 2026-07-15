Planning is underway for the 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail, with organisers encouraging artists, creatives, venues, businesses and community groups to start thinking about how they would like to be involved.

The first 2027 planning meeting will be held at Galong Hall on Tuesday, 21 July at 10am.

The meeting is open to artists, musicians, writers, poets, photographers, historians, creators, local markets, businesses and organisations interested in hosting an exhibition, running a workshop, holding an event or contributing to the 2027 trail program.

Organisers are hoping early planning will help shape a stronger calendar and reduce clashes between events, particularly opening nights, workshops, performances and exhibitions that may attract similar audiences.

The 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail will run from March 10 to 21, across two weekends.

Following feedback from the 2026 event, the organising committee has moved to a shorter format and is encouraging participants to become involved earlier in the planning process.

The Galong meeting will focus on developing the 2027 trail calendar, identifying opportunities for collaboration and helping create a program that encourages visitors to move between towns, villages, venues and events across the Hilltops region.

Registrations are expected to open on August 11 for four weeks, giving participants time to finalise event ideas, venues, dates and promotional details.

Anyone considering being part of the trail is encouraged to attend the meeting and start planning their involvement.