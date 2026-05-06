A strong connection between art and audience has been recognised at this year’s Harden Art Prize, with Victorian artist Kathy Ellem taking out the 2026 People’s Choice Award.

Ellem’s painting 'Strength Overarching' was voted the standout by visitors to the exhibition, reflecting the work that resonated most with the community.

The artist, who lives and works on a farm south of Wangaratta, said she was “stoked” to receive the award, describing it as especially meaningful coming directly from the public.

“It speaks volumes,” she said. “It’s really rewarding when a lot of people like what you’ve created.”

Her oil on stretched canvas piece draws on her rural background, both in subject and message.

At first glance, Strength Overarching captures the quiet strength of the landscape, with gum trees symbolising endurance and a calm, nurturing presence.

But beneath the surface, the work also reflects broader ideas about agriculture, sustainability and perception.

“Farmers are sometimes underestimated in terms of their knowledge and expertise,” she said.

“There’s a lot of knowledge around creating a healthier environment — managing land, managing cattle, and improving soil.”

Ellem said her work explores these ideas in a subtle way, using landscape to communicate the depth of understanding behind modern farming practices.

“Cattle management can be used to sequester carbon into the soil rather than trees,” she said.

“Soil can lock more carbon up than trees.”

The painting’s warm tones and layered detail also contributed to its popularity, with many visitors drawn to its familiarity and depth.

Ellem said people often discovered new elements each time they viewed the work, with its rural themes creating a strong sense of connection.

“That connection is important,” she said.

Being selected as a finalist was also a highlight for the artist, particularly given the number of entries submitted from across Australia.

“It was really rewarding just to be part of it,” she said.

Ellem has continued her work beyond the exhibition, currently teaching a workshop in south-west Queensland and preparing pieces for a gallery, Kathy Ellem Fine Art, in Beechworth.

The Harden Art Prize, which attracted entries from across the country, continues to build its reputation as a significant regional arts event, drawing both artists and visitors to the Hilltops.

With the 2026 exhibition now complete, the People’s Choice result offers a reminder of the powerful connection between artists and audiences — and the stories that resonate most.