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Poker Run revs up for Grenfell lights

<p>You can get involved with the Grenfell Lights Poker Run this weekend.</p>\\n
<p>You can get involved with the Grenfell Lights Poker Run this weekend.</p>\\n

You can get involved with the Grenfell Lights Poker Run this weekend.

The third annual Grenfell Lights Poker Run kicks of this Friday night
Madeline Blackstock
September 16, 2026 • 04:00

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