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Local officers recognised at district awards

<p>Officers from Young and Grenfell travelled to Goulburn for the awards. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Officers from Young and Grenfell travelled to Goulburn for the awards. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Officers from Young and Grenfell travelled to Goulburn for the awards. PHOTO: Supplied

Police involved in Young siege operation honoured
October 21, 2026 • 03:37
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 03:38

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