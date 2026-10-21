Local officers recognised at district awards

A host of local police officers were honoured at last week's Hume Police District awards day in Goulburn. Two significant local operations were commended, both occurring in October 2024. Senior Constable Erin Hands received a District Commanders Commendation for her work in resolving a situation with a person suffering a mental health episode at Harden. She also received a District Commanders Unit Citation for her involvement in a siege situation that was successfully resolved in Young in 2024. Her fellow officers Sergeant Andrew Tajsic, Senior Constable Vincent Lesslie, Senior Constable James Richards and Constable Thomas Summerhayes-Perkins were also recognised with the same award for the Young operation. “This was a great opportunity to recognise staff for jobs they have attended where they have risked their safety protecting the community along with recognition of service,” Inspector Ben Granger said. Inspector Granger was also recognised for 25 years of service, the Third Clasp to the police medal, as was Senior Constable Michael Kentwell. Sergeant Shaun Helt, Senior Constable Zachary Maxwell and Senior Constable Joshua Rankin, all based in Young, received the NSW Police Medal for 10 years of service. Sergeant Tajsic, who is based in Grenfell, Sergeant Helt and Sergeant Douglas Gannon all received rank promotions to Sergeant on the day. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke commended the officers for their service and bravery and longevity in the force. “The actions of these officers during an extremely volatile and dangerous situation reflect the highest standards of policing,” Ms Cooke said. “Our regional communities are fortunate to be served by such dedicated and capable police officers.” “I congratulate every recipient and thank them and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe.”