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Man fatally shot by police at Rugby

<p>The incident occurred last Sunday on Corringle Lane. PHOTO: Google Maps</p>\\n
<p>The incident occurred last Sunday on Corringle Lane. PHOTO: Google Maps</p>\\n

The incident occurred last Sunday on Corringle Lane. PHOTO: Google Maps

Incident at Rugby, 33km east of Boorowa.
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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