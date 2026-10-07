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Police out in force across the long weekend

<p>Local drivers were mostly well behaved over the long weekend. PHOTO: File</p>\\n
<p>Local drivers were mostly well behaved over the long weekend. PHOTO: File</p>\\n

Local drivers were mostly well behaved over the long weekend. PHOTO: File

Local Police Inspector Ben Granger provides an overview of the weekend's traffic offences
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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