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Billings intends to appeal 28-year sentence

<p>Daniel Billings (right) was jailed for 28 years, with a non-parole period of 20 years, for murdering ex-partner Molly Ticehurst and now intends to appeal his sentence. Photo: AAP/Susie Dodds</p>\\n
<p>Daniel Billings (right) was jailed for 28 years, with a non-parole period of 20 years, for murdering ex-partner Molly Ticehurst and now intends to appeal his sentence. Photo: AAP/Susie Dodds</p>\\n

Daniel Billings (right) was jailed for 28 years, with a non-parole period of 20 years, for murdering ex-partner Molly Ticehurst and now intends to appeal his sentence. Photo: AAP/Susie Dodds

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says it won't appeal Daniel Billings’ 28-year sentence but the killer indicates he will
Christine Little
October 15, 2026 • 12:16
Updated, October 15, 2026 • 01:40

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