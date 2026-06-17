Forbes' most magical winter event is on this weekend.

Frost and Fire lights up the ski dam from 4pm this Saturday 20 June with live music and entertainment, fire buckets, and fireworks.

Headlining this year is Australian pop-rock-soul icon Diesel, bringing his catalogue of classics including Tip of My Tongue, Don't Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

Joining him on stage are Melbourne-based country artist Sandee Facy, party favourites The Magnificent Seven, and local acts Amitié and Foxxy Cleopatra, a proud celebration of the region's vibrant music scene.

Expect crackling fire buckets, roaring bonfires, spectacular fireworks, roving entertainers, fire performers and dedicated kids' activities, local food stalls and cosy brews.

For locals and those visitors staying in Forbes, a free hop-on, hop-off shuttle service will operate with 10 bus stops around town, running all night to and from the event site.

With no public parking available on site, the expanded bus network offers a safe and convenient way to enjoy the event - leaving more time to soak up the fire pits, food, entertainment and winter magic.

Prams, camp chairs, picnic blankets and winter woollies are all welcome on board - and the detailed timetable is available online now through https://www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire/

Local buses are picking up at the Golf Club carpark, Club Forbes (Templar Street), Town Hall (Victoria Park), Lions Park / Lake Forbes Motel, Goldridge Estate, Forbes High bus shelter, Loomzy's, Lakeshore daycare (Bandon Street), Big 4 Caravan Park (front kerb), River Meadows Caravan Park (corner Village and River roads), Showground (main entrance).

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM says the new transport options improve access while reducing congestion around the event site.

“With buses running all night and direct connections from neighbouring towns, getting here and getting home has never been easier," Mayor Miller said.

"By making travel simple and stress-free, families and friends can focus on the fire pits, food, fun and creating magical winter memories.

“Importantly, fewer cars on site also means safer roads and a safer festival experience for everyone."

Gates open from 3.30pm, with live music and entertainment kicking off at 4pm until 10pm. The last bus departs 11pm.

The bands will be on the main stage but there'll also be plenty of entertainment in the performance area through the night.

Main stage

4.15pm - Boganbila Culturals

4.40pm - Amitie

5.45pm - Foxxy Cleopatra

6.45pm - Sandee Facy

7.45pm - Magnificent Seven

9pm - Diesel

Performance area

5.30pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

6pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

6.40pm - Conundrum V 44 Galloon Drummers

7.15pm - Cirque Um Navigate Mini Grand Illusion

8.15pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

9.15pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

Bus timetables and tickets are available from 123tix.com

All the details you need, including pre-order food menus, online at www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire/