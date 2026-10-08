Hidden treasures wanted for Antiques Roadshow

Australia is getting its own edition of the iconic Antiques Roadshow and communities across the country are being called upon to unearth their hidden treasures. Remarkable objects sit quietly in homes around the country: heirlooms, collectibles and pieces with untold histories, and here is your opportunity to help uncover their story. Adapted from the long-running UK format, BBC Studios Productions Australia is now casting for the show, inviting Australians to submit items for appraisal. These include family heirlooms, collectibles, jewellery, ceramics, glassware, artworks, sporting memorabilia, Australiana, and other objects with historical or personal significance, or that spark curiosity and conversation. The show aims to uncover the stories behind these items and reveal their potential value. Interested participants are asked to submit photos and a short video describing their antique or collectible. This is a unique opportunity for people, collectors and enthusiasts to showcase their treasures, learn about their history and to have their items evaluated by expert valuers on camera. Applications can be submitted through the official casting website provided by BBC Studios Productions Australia at https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/AntiquesRoadshowAustralia. The Australian pilot and premiere, launched two months ago, can be viewed on the webpage too via YouTube, which was filmed last year at the Norman Lindsay Gallery in the Blue Mountains during the Norman Lindsay Vintage Fair. Items were appraised in a culturally significant and historic setting where even a Picasso was found. Additional filming locations and dates have not been fully announced.