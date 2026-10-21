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Inquiry recommends pause on waste-to-energy projects

<p>Nichole Overall chaired the Parliamentary Inquiry and its public forum in Parkes in April.</p>\\n
<p>Nichole Overall chaired the Parliamentary Inquiry and its public forum in Parkes in April.</p>\\n

Nichole Overall chaired the Parliamentary Inquiry and its public forum in Parkes in April.

A NSW Upper House committee tabled its final report on Tuesday
October 21, 2026 • 05:13
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 05:16

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