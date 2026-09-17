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Renewed momentum for Sunrise project

<p>Sunrise regional manager Mike Wood and environment, approvals and community lead Bronwyn Flynn have been engaging with surrounding communities on the company\\u2019s activities. PHOTO: Sunrise Energy Metals</p>\\n
<p>Sunrise regional manager Mike Wood and environment, approvals and community lead Bronwyn Flynn have been engaging with surrounding communities on the company\\u2019s activities. PHOTO: Sunrise Energy Metals</p>\\n

Sunrise regional manager Mike Wood and environment, approvals and community lead Bronwyn Flynn have been engaging with surrounding communities on the company’s activities. PHOTO: Sunrise Energy Metals

Parkes mayor Neil Westcott says represents an important opportunity for the wider Central West
September 17, 2026 • 03:03

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