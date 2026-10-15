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The extraordinary legacy of Jim Frecklington

<p>Renowned royal coachmaker Jim Frecklington passed away, aged 76, just before completing his final project, the Commonwealth Royal Coach for King Charles III. PHOTOS: John Fulcher</p>\\n
<p>Renowned royal coachmaker Jim Frecklington passed away, aged 76, just before completing his final project, the Commonwealth Royal Coach for King Charles III. PHOTOS: John Fulcher</p>\\n

Renowned royal coachmaker Jim Frecklington passed away, aged 76, just before completing his final project, the Commonwealth Royal Coach for King Charles III. PHOTOS: John Fulcher

Vale Jim Frecklington, the master craftsman from Peak Hill who leaves behind extraordinary royal legacy
October 15, 2026 • 01:09

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