Registrations have opened for this year’s Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail, inviting artists, makers, performers, creative businesses and community groups to help shape the regional program.

The four-week registration period began on Tuesday with an information session held at the Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex in Young.

The session took participants through the online registration process and provided an opportunity to ask questions about submitting events and activities for inclusion in the trail.

Hilltops Arts Inc representative Christine Burnett said early registrations would help organisers develop a coordinated and varied program.

“Hilltops Off The Beaten Track brings together the creativity, culture and character that already exist throughout our towns and villages and makes them easier for residents and visitors to discover,” Mrs Burnett said.

“The earlier people register, the better we can plan the calendar, reduce clashes where possible and encourage people to visit a range of events, venues and communities.”

The registration period gives organisers time to add events to the website, develop the online calendar and prepare the printed program.

It also allows activities to be scheduled in a way that helps visitors move between different locations and experience more of what the Hilltops region has to offer.

Hilltops Off The Beaten Track provides a shared platform for creative and cultural activities across Young, Boorowa, Harden-Murrumburrah and surrounding villages.

Rather than asking individual artists, groups and venues to promote their activities in isolation, the trail brings them together as part of a broader regional experience.

Young Society of Artists representative Heather Ruhl said the trail helped showcase the depth and variety of creative talent found throughout the Hilltops.

“There are artists and creative people working in studios, community spaces, businesses and homes right across the region,” Mrs Ruhl said.

“Bringing those experiences together under one program helps people discover work they may not otherwise see and gives participants the opportunity to be part of something larger.”

The trail is open to more than traditional exhibitions and galleries, with workshops, performances, demonstrations, markets, open studios, heritage experiences and other community activities able to form part of the program.

It also encourages residents and visitors to explore beyond the region’s main streets and better-known attractions.

That movement can provide flow-on benefits for local cafés, accommodation providers, retailers and other small businesses, while helping visitors better understand the communities and people behind the region.

Organisers say the trail also highlights the importance of arts and culture to regional wellbeing.

Creative activities provide opportunities for connection, participation, learning and self-expression, while local exhibitions and performances help preserve and share the stories and character of the Hilltops.

Artists, performers, venues, creative businesses, cultural organisations and community groups are encouraged to complete their registrations as early as possible.

Registrations will remain open for four weeks until Tuesday 8 September. Visit www.hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org to get started.