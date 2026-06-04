Concerns about road maintenance, infrastructure delivery and council's financial position have prompted Hilltops councillors to delay a decision on the 2026–27 budget.

During a lengthy budget debate at last week's council meeting, councillors questioned road maintenance spending, the progress of infrastructure projects and whether enough work was being completed to keep pace with community expectations.

Councillor Neil Langford told the meeting many residents remained concerned about the state of local roads.

"There are many roads in the Hilltops region that will not see a roller or a grader this year," Councillor Langford said.

He also questioned whether the draft budget contained a clear plan to address infrastructure backlogs and prevent further deterioration of roads and drainage.

Councillor Tony Flanery said he was concerned about reducing spending on road maintenance and critical infrastructure while continuing expenditure in other areas.

Road projects already underway were also discussed, including the Young Stormwater Trunk Drainage Project and associated road repairs in Lynch Street.

Director Infrastructure Duncan McGregor told councillors the project remained on track and said the works "must and will be done by the 30th of June".

The discussion also included questions about gravel resheeting programs, road funding allocations and the progress of works across the region.

Council staff advised that proposed savings measures included reducing expenditure on contractors, but warned the changes could result in longer response times, reduced preventative maintenance activity and delays to some capital works projects.

Mayor Brian Ingram said councillors had raised a number of concerns during the discussion and believed further work was needed before the budget could be adopted.

"We've got a lot of concern around the room," Mayor Ingram said before moving the motion to defer the budget.

Mayor Ingram said the additional workshop would give councillors the opportunity to examine the proposed budget in more detail before it returns to council for consideration next month.

Following the debate, councillors unanimously agreed to defer adoption of the budget until June to allow further discussion and a workshop on the proposed spending and savings measures.

Council is required to adopt its budget before 30 June.