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Back to Back Ram of the Year Titles for Tara Park

<p>2026 SWSSMB Ram of The Year winner - Tara Park Merino Stud</p>\\n
<p>2026 SWSSMB Ram of The Year winner - Tara Park Merino Stud</p>\\n

2026 SWSSMB Ram of The Year winner - Tara Park Merino Stud

Over 60 exhibitors at Harden Field Day.
Dean Franklin
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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