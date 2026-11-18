The federal government has announced changes to their immigration policy, altering their plans to limit longer term Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa holders. After a major announcement in September limiting third year visas to 5000, with a ballot system to obtain places, the federal government has now raised that figure to 25,000. Second-year applicants will now have to complete 120 days of regional work, an increase on the existing 88-day requirement. A new registration and invitation process will open on 1 December for second and third year applicants. From 1 March 2027 applicants will need to register, be selected, and complete the specified work requirements, before they can apply for another WHM visa. Applicants holding a UK passport remain exempt from the regional work requirements. “Working Holiday Makers make an important contribution to our economy, especially in agriculture, tourism and hospitality and in regional Australia,” Minister Burke said. “But when demand grows too fast, the government needs the tools to manage the program properly. The registration process is a fair way to do that. “These changes give businesses and Working Holiday Makers clear rules and time to plan, while making sure the program continues to support the regions and industries that rely on it.” Speaking before the changes were announced, Wombat cherry farmer Chris Hall explained the need for Working Holiday Makers, and the benefit of retaining trained seasonal staff. “We've only just got enough staff this year, and we prefer professional pickers because it takes some pickers at least a week to learn, and if not, really twelve months before they can really master it,” Chris said. “Farmers need the backpackers, because there's a lot of people that don't want to work in those sorts of jobs. “It's not easy work, but they can make a lot of money picking cherries.” National Farmers Federation president Hamish McIntyre said the announcement is a step in the right direction. “The changes announced this morning put the agriculture industry in a better workforce position than we were facing in September, following Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s initial announcement,” Mr McIntyre said. “We’ve been clear with the government just how important backpackers are to keeping Australian farms running and food on supermarket shelves. “Working Holiday Makers fill roughly one in seven farm jobs nationally and contribute an estimated $726 million directly to regional economies each year. “Getting these visa settings right is important beyond the farm gate.”