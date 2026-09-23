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Dog days are over

<p>Tracey Stringer and her trusty kelpie companion Remi. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n
<p>Tracey Stringer and her trusty kelpie companion Remi. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n

Tracey Stringer and her trusty kelpie companion Remi. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Show president praises enthusiasm to bring back yard dog trials
Russ Haylock
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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