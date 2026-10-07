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Drone workshop coming to Boorowa

<p>Interested applicants can check online to see if they can complete the course fee-free. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>Interested applicants can check online to see if they can complete the course fee-free. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n

Interested applicants can check online to see if they can complete the course fee-free. PHOTO: Adobe Stock

The Boorowa course will be held on 28 October
Russ Haylock
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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