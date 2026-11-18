The Hilltops Wine of the Year award winner for 2026 has been announced, with Hunter Valley based winery Gundog Estate taking home the top honour. Awarded at the recent Canberra and Region Wine Show, it was Gundog’s 2024 Hilltops #2 Shiraz that won Wine of the Year, a drop made with a blend of grapes from four different local vineyards. Gundog Estate winemaker Matt Burton spoke proudly and passionately on his use of local fruit following the ceremony. “I’ve been sourcing Hilltops grapes since 2017 and I’m especially impressed by the quality, consistency and diversity of the region, especially its shiraz,” Mr Burton said. “Hilltops grapes speak with a different voice, and I’m excited to be able to express it. “Especially with Shiraz that displays cool climate spice, medium weight, fine tannins and a backbone of dark berry fruit. “It’s rather like biting into a Cherry Ripe – so velvety and generous.” Overall, four trophies and eight gold medals were awarded to Hilltops Geographical Indexation (GI) wines. Hilltops Wine President and Barwang Wines proprietor James Bowman said the alliance between the Canberra and Hilltops regions winemaking remains strong. “These accolades continue to showcase the commitment, skill, passion and innovative approach of Hilltops vignerons,” Mr Bowman said. “They also show the foresight of other regions’ winemakers increasingly seeking out top quality grapes from our cool vineyards.” The Hilltops Wine of the Year 2026 and other medallists will be celebrated again closer to home in late November by the Hilltops Vineyards Association.