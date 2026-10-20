Quick shear to debut at Reid's Flat Rodeo

The Reid’s Flat Gymkhana and Rodeo will be held in less than a month, on 21 November, with the event to feature a quick shear for the first time in its history. Following on from the success of the quick shear at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, Ram and Stallion Hotel owner Karen Apps has been heavily involved in bringing the event to Reid’s Flat. With five divisions and over $15,000 in money and prizes on offer, Karen says entries have been coming in thick and fast. “It’s mostly about getting more numbers through the gate, and to put Reid’s Flat back on the map, because it’s such a great family day out,” Karen said. “Everyone I spoke to at Woolfest said they’re keen to come out and shear. The quick shear will begin at 10am, with learner, intermediate, women’s, senior’s and open divisions to take place across the day. Prizes and entry fees vary across the categories, with the prize for the opens winner set at $3500. “We’re looking to get people back out into country and the fresh air, and we’ve got camping available for anybody who wants to stay the night,” Karen added. “I can remember going to the gymkhana when I was 13 or 14, and that’s going back 40 years, and it was the biggest day. “We could never wait until the next year until it came around again.” Committee president Cliff Carney is pleased with the inclusion of the event for this year and praised Karen for the initiative she has shown. “Everybody’s pretty excited, there’s a good buzz about it,” Cliff said. “We’re always looking to try and improve and bring entertainment to help keep the village alive.” Cliff has been involved with the Reid’s Flat event for more than 40 years, and grew up attending alongside Karen. “I can remember when we were kids she’d come to the gymkhana and she wanted to come back and support it, so we’ve accepted her with open arms. “It’s a really good thing to see Karen and her husband Wayne jump in and help.” Cliff noted the event will be the first since the passing of local bull rider Troy Cross and said he remains in the hearts and minds of those on the committee. He recalled Troy riding there in his youth, and his support over the years that followed. The gymkhana events for adults and kids will begin at 8am, with the open bullock, junior bull and poddy calf rides to run later in the afternoon. On top of this will be the ever-popular rooster chase, and the Iron Man and Iron Woman competitions. Those making the trip out are reminded the event is cash only, with no ATM available, and no BYO alcohol will be accepted. For more information about the quick shear Karen can be contacted on 0411 701 869.