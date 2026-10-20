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Quick shear to debut at Reid's Flat Rodeo

<p>The success of the quick shear at Boorowa\\'s Irish Woolfest helped inspire the decision. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n
<p>The success of the quick shear at Boorowa\\'s Irish Woolfest helped inspire the decision. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n

The success of the quick shear at Boorowa's Irish Woolfest helped inspire the decision. PHOTO: Ryan Long

Big money on offer across various categories
Russ Haylock
October 20, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 04:40

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