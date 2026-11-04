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Resilient Rhonda wins state Landcare award

Rhonda Daly has been crowned a winner at the NSW Landcare Awards, acknowledging her years of research into soil health and nutrition.
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 03:00

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