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Woolford wins at Henty with top dog Mac

<p>Thomas Woolford and his kelpie Mac pose with the spoils from their Henty win. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Thomas Woolford and his kelpie Mac pose with the spoils from their Henty win. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Thomas Woolford and his kelpie Mac pose with the spoils from their Henty win. PHOTO: Supplied

Top prize for locally bred trainer
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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