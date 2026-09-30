Working holiday visas changes may impact local harvest

Harvest season is fast approaching around the Hilltops, with industry leaders calling out the Federal Government’s changes to visa conditions, and the current slowdown on applications. Immigration Minister Tony Burke announced several alterations last month, with the most pertinent for rural Australia and its agriculture being those related to Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visas. A ballot system will be introduced for those looking to extend their stay beyond a year, with 45,000 places available for a second year and 5000 for those seeking a third. A second year will still require 88 days of regional work, while a third will see WHM holders work at least six months outside the cities. The government will also aim to stabilise processing times for Working Holiday Maker applications to three months. National Farmers Federation (NFF) president Hamish McIntyre came out in opposition as the changes were made. “This is a low blow for farmers and the businesses that produce Australia’s food and fibre,” Mr McIntyre said. “The Government’s unilateral slowdown on WHM visas has already caused havoc across agriculture ahead of the busiest time of year for food and fibre production." NFF statistics indicate that WHM holders make up around 14 per cent of all farm worker jobs, including around 44 per cent of the horticulture workforce and 31 per cent of grains. WHM workers can also supply up to 80 per cent of peak harvest labour in fresh produce, with that period coming up locally and around the nation. “Farmers need approvals in days, not months. For many farms, three months is the difference between harvesting a crop and losing it,” Mr McIntyre said. “The government’s move to introduce a ballot for second and third year Working Holiday Makers may be a step in the right direction if it protects regional work and keeps workers flowing to the farms and towns that need them. “However, a ballot will mean little if the system cannot process people in time. With the cherry trees surrounding Young beginning to blossom, their peak body has also been vocal in standing up for its growers. Cherry Growers Australia CEO Dr Penny Measham said workforce certainty is essential for an industry that operates within one of the most compressed harvest windows in Australian agriculture. “The Australian cherry industry relies on access to seasonal labour that can be mobilised quickly during our short and intensive harvest period,” Dr Measham said. “Unlike many industries, cherry growers have very little flexibility. “When fruit reaches maturity, it must be harvested immediately. “There is no opportunity to pause, wait for workers to arrive, or extend harvest timelines.” "We are asking government to provide certainty not only for growers and regional businesses, but for all Australians who value access to premium Australian-grown produce.”