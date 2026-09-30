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Working holiday visas changes may impact local harvest

<p>The National Farmers Federation have spoken out against the changes. PHOTO: Noel Fisher</p>\\n
<p>The National Farmers Federation have spoken out against the changes. PHOTO: Noel Fisher</p>\\n

The National Farmers Federation have spoken out against the changes. PHOTO: Noel Fisher

Russ Haylock
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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