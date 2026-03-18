The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has officially opened the refurbished Harden Unit headquarters, providing local volunteers with modern facilities to support emergency response across the Hilltops region.

The upgrades, funded by the NSW Government, include improvements to the administration building and operational shed to support training, operations and emergency coordination.

Expanded training spaces will ensure local volunteers can prepare, plan and train for future disasters and emergency response.

The refurbished facility will support local volunteers from the NSW SES Harden Unit as they respond to storms, floods and other emergencies impacting regional towns including Harden, Murrumburrah and surrounding rural communities.

The Harden Unit has responded to more than 470 incidents in the past four years, including the February 2025 hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and essential services across the local community.

During an official opening on Saturday, 14 March, several NSW SES members received awards in recognition of their service, including recipients of the National Emergency Medal for the 2019–20 bushfires.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said our emergency service volunteers play a vital role in protecting their communities, particularly in regional areas where storms and floods can have a significant impact.

“This upgraded facility means NSW SES volunteers in Harden have modern infrastructure to train, prepare and respond when their community needs them most,” he said.

NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing said our volunteers are the backbone of the NSW SES, and facilities like this ensure they have the resources and environment they need to carry out their important work.

“The Harden Unit may be small in numbers, but it plays a critical role in supporting the local community and assisting neighbouring units during major emergencies," Mr Wassing said.

“This upgrade will enhance operational capability and help ensure the community is better prepared for storms, floods and other emergencies into the future.”