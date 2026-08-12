Three students from Murrumburrah High School have travelled to Sydney in the first week of August where they performed with the NSW Public Schools State Choir at the Sydney Opera House.

Nirvana Griffiths, Kiralee Porter and Ella Blundell were among 40 singers selected for the NSW Public School State Choir after they took part in the Riverina Choral Camp in Wagga.

Murrumburrah High School's Kate Gerrish said they were under the impression they were going to learn more performing skills and gain a bit more confidence with their singing at the Choral Camp.

Soon after, the three singers were extended an invitation to join the NSW Public Schools State Choir when they performed at the Sydney Opera House, as well as receiving an email that they were selected to take part in the Schools Spectacular which will be hosted in September.

While at the Sydney Opera House Nirvana, Kiralee and Ella performed ‘FireBright!’ By Kathryn Parrotta, ‘Kaleidoscope Heart’ by Sara Bareilles, ‘Mr Blue Sky’ by Jeff Lynne, ‘Shule Aroon aka Siúil A Rún’ which is a traditional Irish song by Ruth Elaine Schram, ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes and Tom Chaplin and ‘When The Earth Stands Still’ by Don MacDonald.

While Nirvana, Kiralee and Ella all said they have been singing for many years, they haven't performed a lot in public, with Ella saying she has only started singing in choirs four months ago.

Nirvana said while she has been singing since she was ten. she has only ever sung in two choirs and only sung publicly four times.

Kiralee said she has always sang at home, but never in public until two months ago when she was selected for Riverina Choral Camp.

All three girls said performing at the Sydney Opera House was an amazing experience.

"It was the most coolest thing I’ve ever seen as it was my first time ever seeing the opera house in person. I had so much fun and made so many friends with a lot of amazing people and the staff were all so nice and patient with us," Ella said.

With all of the seats at the Opera House filled, Nirvana said it was nerve racking at first but turned out to be the best experience she has ever had.

"Performing at the Opera House was an amazing experience I was very blessed to be selected and supported by Murrumburrah High School," Kiralee said.

Despite the nerves, all three of the singers said they would love to take part in the NSW School Choir again.

Kiralee said they would like thank their music teacher Ms Gerrish and their principal Mrs Riach for giving them this opportunity and they have been very lucky to have their support.

The school also said they would like to thank the support from the Harden District Education Foundation who made the girls trip to Sydney possible.

"They supported them for the Riverina Choral Camp where all of these wonderful opportunities eventuated, we are incredibly grateful."