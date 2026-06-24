The Lions Club of Young gathered at Young Services Club on Saturday afternoon for its 67th annual Changeover Dinner, reflecting on a year that earned district recognition and touched almost every corner of community life.

The Lions Club of Young distributed $30,591 during 2025-26 while supporting projects ranging from youth development and education to eye health screening, crisis accommodation, arts and culture, medical research and community wellbeing.

Outgoing president David Tame said members had continued to deliver an extensive range of projects despite the many challenges facing volunteer organisations.

"With our member numbers holding steady over the past 12 months, I believe we have done exceptionally well to carry out all the events that we have," he said.

Dual Citizens of the Year Award - Tarnia Flett and Katrina Bannister with Lion Louise McKnight

The year was marked by significant recognition at district level, with the Lions Club of Young receiving the 2024-25 Club Excellence Award, Service Challenge Outstanding Achievement Award and Club of the Year honours.

Mr Tame said the recognition reflected not only the commitment of local members but also the countless volunteer hours contributed throughout the year.

Education and youth development remained a major focus of the club's work.

Support was provided to Young High School scholarships, the Country Education Foundation, Young Scouts, Young Guides and the Australian Army Cadets, helping local young people access opportunities, develop skills and build confidence.

The club's support also extended to the arts, with donations provided to the Young Regional Conservatorium and Young Society of Artists.

Lions Lyn Freudenstein received the PDG Roley McAtee OAM Vision award for her work in Lions Eye Health with Lion Stuart Freudenstein

Young Regional Conservatorium chief executive officer Wendy Brooks praised the Lions Club's ongoing support of bursaries that help ensure music education remains accessible to local students regardless of their circumstances.

That contribution was recently highlighted during a parliamentary inquiry into the state of live music in New South Wales, where Ms Brooks cited the Lions Club of Young as an example of the community support helping regional arts organisations continue their work.

Community wellbeing remained another important area of focus.

Among the organisations supported was the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre, which assists vulnerable individuals and families across Young, Harden, Cootamundra, Temora and surrounding districts.

Young Crisis Accommodation Centre representative and Hilltops councillor Mary Dodd told attendees the service had already supported 451 clients this year despite being funded for only 200, highlighting the increasing pressure being experienced across the housing sector.

"It is only through donations and fundraising that Young Crisis Accommodation is able to support these most vulnerable community members," she said.

The Lions Club also continued its long-standing commitment to health initiatives through the Lions Eye Health Program, which screens school students throughout the district.

Approximately 25 per cent of children screened require referral for further assessment, helping identify vision problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Incoming president Lyn Freudenstein, who has played a leading role in coordinating the program across the region said many children were unaware they were experiencing vision difficulties.

"Some little children may have problems and think what they see is normal," she said.

The evening also celebrated individuals whose contributions have made a significant difference.

Tarnia Flett and Katrina Bannister were named dual Lions Club of Young Citizens of the Year 2026 in recognition of their extraordinary fundraising efforts for Motor Neurone Disease research.

The sisters began fundraising after their father David was diagnosed with the disease in 2014. Through community events, raffles, cake stalls, debutante balls and countless volunteer hours, they have raised an extraordinary $240,000 for MND research over the past decade.

Presenting the award, Mr Tame praised their determination to continue raising funds in the hope that one day a cure would be found.

The club's Lion of the Year Award was presented to David Hughes, recognising his reliability, commitment and willingness to volunteer whenever needed.

While the evening celebrated achievement and service, it was also a time of reflection.

Members paid tribute to respected Lions Paul Miller and Betty Smithers, whose passing during the year was keenly felt throughout the organisation.

Mr Miller was posthumously awarded the James D Richardson Honour Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Lions and the wider community over 26 years of service.

The award was accepted by his children, Melissa, Matthew, Renee and Katrina, who said the Lions Club had given their father a sense of purpose and deep bonds formed through the club.

The tribute was one of several reminders throughout the afternoon that the strength of the organisation is built not only on fundraising and projects, but on the people who devote years of service to helping others.

District Governor N4 Judith Ryan formally installed the incoming board and encouraged members to continue building on the club's tradition of service.

"Leadership in Lions is not about titles, it's about people," she said.

Ms Freudenstein was officially installed as president for 2026-27, succeeding Mr Tame after his two years in the role.

Looking ahead, she said she was eager to embrace the challenge and continue the work of those who had come before her.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Ms Freudenstein said.

"I've never been president before."

She also thanked Mr Tame for his leadership and acknowledged the support of her fellow members.

"How could I succeed without the team that I have?" she said.

The Lions Club of Young continues to demonstrate how a small, dedicated group of volunteers can have a remarkable impact.

Through donations, fundraising, service projects, health programs and support for local organisations, the club's work during the past year has improved lives, created opportunities and strengthened the region it serves.

As members celebrated 67 years of service and welcomed a new leadership team, the message of the afternoon was clear: while leadership may change, the Lions Club of Young's commitment to helping others remains as strong as ever.