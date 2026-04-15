Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is calling on the NSW Government for a ‘Fuel for Harvest’ guarantee, and to outline the measures they will implement to ensure farmers will have access to fuel during the critical 2026 harvest period, and beyond.

The call follows statements from Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen that fuel supplies are secured “until May”, leaving farmers uncertain about the future beyond the autumn sowing window.

Ms Cooke said the NSW Government must guarantee that fuel will be available to farmers for harvest now, regardless of whether fuel shipments continue to arrive in the latter part of the year.

Without clear assurances, she said farmers risk investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into crops they may not be able to harvest.

“Farmers are being asked to commit to a season right now, without knowing whether they’ll have the fuel to get their crop off in November and December,” Ms Cooke said.

Ms Cooke said the NSW Government must outline how it will safeguard fuel access for the state’s agriculture industry, including options such as priority allocation, strategic reserves, or industry-specific protections in the event of future supply disruptions.

“Optimism alone will not ensure the food supply chain continues to function,” Ms Cooke said.

“If fuel isn’t available at harvest, crops won’t get off the paddock, and it does not matter whether you live in Cootamundra or Kogarah, everyone will feel the effects of this at the supermarket checkout.”

Ms Cooke said rising input costs had already placed farmers under immense pressure, with fuel volatility adding further strain to an industry that operates on tight margins.

“Farmers are price-takers so they cannot absorb unlimited increases in fuel costs, and they can’t pass those costs on like the supermarkets,” Ms Cooke said.

The rural MP warned that uncertainty is already influencing decisions across regional NSW.

“We are hearing directly from farmers who are reconsidering how much they sow this season,” Ms Cooke said.

“Last year, the Premier said, ‘there is no strong NSW without a strong farming sector’, so it’s about time we see him back that statement with some action.”

“And if the Government cannot guarantee fuel access for harvest, it must be upfront with farmers before they invest in a season that may not be viable.”