More than 70 people gathered at the Harden Bowling Club last Wednesday night for HRDC’s Task Team Recruitment Night, showing strong community interest in helping bring the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan 2026-2028 to life.

The evening was designed as a practical next step following the Dare to Dream community workshops held in September last year, where residents, students, businesses and community groups shared ideas about the future of the twin towns.

Since then, HRDC has been working to turn those ideas into action, with the Community Action Plan identifying priority areas including youth recreation, tourism, main street improvements, local events, history, signage, community spaces, dog-friendly initiatives and welcoming new residents.

At the recruitment night, attendees were invited to sit at tables linked to specific Task Teams, meet others with similar interests and discuss possible projects, priorities and next steps.

The room reflected a broad cross-section of the Harden-Murrumburrah community, with young people, parents, retirees, business owners, long-term locals, new residents and people who have chosen to make the twin towns their home all taking part.

Task Teams represented on the night included Active Spaces and Youth Recreation, Community Events and Festivals, Twin Towns Main Streets Improvement, Tourism Plan, Welcome to Harden-Murrumburrah, Window Displays, Promoting Our History and others.

For local resident Gail McManus, the evening was a reminder of how much local knowledge and passion exists within the community. After sitting with others interested in the Promoting Our History Task Team, she said she planned to become a member of the Harden-Murrumburrah Historical Society.

“I came along interested in local history, but after talking to others at the table I realised there is so much more to learn and so many stories that need to be shared,” Gail said.

“It made me want to get more involved, and I have decided to join the Harden-Murrumburrah Historical Society.”

HRDC Committee member Samantha Flanery said the turnout was an encouraging sign that the community is ready to stay involved beyond the consultation stage.

“It was wonderful to see so many people come together with such a positive and practical attitude,” Ms Flanery said.

“The strength of the night was not just the number of people who attended, but the mix of ages, backgrounds and perspectives around the tables. That is exactly what we need if we are going to turn community ideas into real outcomes.”

HRDC said the evening showed that there is strong interest in practical, community-led projects that can improve life for locals while also strengthening the visitor experience.

The Task Team model is intended to make it easier for residents to contribute in ways that suit their interests, availability and skills. Some people may be able to attend regular meetings, while others may help with a single event, share local knowledge, assist with research, support a working bee or connect HRDC with relevant people and organisations.

HRDC is now reviewing the ideas, notes and expressions of interest gathered on the night and will follow up with next steps before the end of June.

Community members who were unable to attend are still encouraged to get involved. Community Idea Forms and Volunteer Expression of Interest forms are available from the HRDC office, or residents can contact Melissa Pinney or Antonia Brown to request a digital copy.

HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney said HRDC is incredibly appreciative of everyone who attended, contributed ideas, listened to others and showed a willingness to be part of the next stage.

The Dare to Dream process asked the community to imagine what was possible. The Community Action Plan turned those ideas into a roadmap. The Task Teams will now help move that roadmap into practical local action.