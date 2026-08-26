Older people who rely on services such as Meals on Wheels, community transport, shopping assistance and social support have been given greater certainty, with the Australian government confirming the program that funds much of that help will continue separately until 2029.

The Commonwealth Home Support Programme, known as CHSP, provides basic support designed to help older people remain independent and living in their own homes before they need more intensive aged care.

More than 830,000 older Australians use the program, including a significant number in regional areas.

Coast & Country Community Services (CCCS), which provides community-based support including transport and meal services across our local region and beyond, has welcomed the decision to retain CHSP as a standalone program until 30 June 2029.

CCCS CEO James Gould said the announcement provided welcome certainty for older people, their families and the organisations delivering services in regional communities.

“This is a very positive decision for older people and particularly for regional communities, where access to transport, services and social connection can be more challenging,” Mr Gould said.

“CHSP recognises the value of providing practical support early, helping people maintain their independence and stay connected before they require more intensive aged care services.”

Almost 40 per cent of people using CHSP live outside Australia’s major cities.

Mr Gould said the longer-term certainty would also help CCCS plan ahead and continue investing in the staff and volunteers who deliver its services.

“Our staff and volunteers are at the heart of the services we provide across our communities,” he said.

“This gives us greater confidence to recruit for the future and continue investing in training, development and support so our people have the skills they need to deliver safe, high-quality services and respond to ongoing community need.”

The government has also confirmed CHSP will remain separate from the newer Support at Home program.

CCCS said it would continue contributing to discussions about the future of the program and advocating for the needs of regional communities.