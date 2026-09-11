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Third drug haul uncovered on Hume

<p>Police stopped a driver on the Hume Highway at Bookham on Tuesday transporting several large garbage bags allegedly containing cannabis, for the third time in four weeks. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n
<p>Police stopped a driver on the Hume Highway at Bookham on Tuesday transporting several large garbage bags allegedly containing cannabis, for the third time in four weeks. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n

Police stopped a driver on the Hume Highway at Bookham on Tuesday transporting several large garbage bags allegedly containing cannabis, for the third time in four weeks. PHOTOS: NSW Police

Police have seized almost $2.4 million worth of cannabis over four weeks on the Hume Highway
September 11, 2026 • 10:24

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