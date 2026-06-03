Two boys and a man have been charged after the alleged armed robbery of a man in Young earlier last week.

On Tuesday (26 May 2026), officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified of an assault that allegedly occurred about 10.30pm earlier that night at Carrington Park, on Caple Street, Young.

Police were told a 48-year-old man had planned to meet another person when a group of people approached him.

The man ran towards Campbell Street, before two 17-year-old boys caught up to him on Dundas Street.

One of the boys allegedly produced a knife, threatened him before both boys allegedly assaulted and robbed the man.

The 48-year-old ran away, and the group of people left the scene in cars, including the man’s car.

The man sustained grazes and bruising to his body. He attended Young Police Station and reported the incident.

Officers patrolled the area and found the 48-year-old’s vehicle before they located four people at a service station on Zouch Street, Young.

Police allege one of the young people used the 48-year-old man’s credit card before the group were arrested and taken to Young Police Station.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery in company, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception, and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Wednesday 27 May 2026 before he was formally refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday 2 June 2026.

A 19-year-old man was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent and was granted conditional bail to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday 3 June 2026.

Two 17-year-old girls were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act for be carried in conveyance without consent.

Following further inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Young before he was taken to Young Police Station yesterday (Thursday 28 May 2026).

At the home, police located and seized a knife that was allegedly used during the robbery.

He was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.

The man was refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Friday 29 May 2026 where he was granted conditional bail to appear before a children’s court on Wednesday 22 July 2026