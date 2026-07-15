Hilltops businesses, tourism operators and community members have been invited to help shape the future of the region’s visitor economy as Hilltops Council continues to develop its Hilltops Regional Tourism Plan 2035.

The Young workshop, held at Young Services Club last Thursday, formed part of a series of tourism workshops being held across the Hilltops region, with one final session to be held at Wombat Café today from 9am to 11am.

Locals were invited to share ideas about what would make Young and surrounding villages more attractive places to visit.

Hilltops Council Manager Destination & Economy Joe Conneely said the workshop was part of developing a local strategy to support businesses, connect the region and better showcase Hilltops to visitors.

“We’re seeing how we can connect all your businesses, and showcase that,” Mr Conneely said.

He said tourism was not limited to traditional visitor attractions, with visitor spending flowing through many parts of the local economy.

“Everybody’s business is in tourism,” Mr Conneely said.

“When you go away and you’re staying somewhere, you’ll still do your banking, you’ll still do your shopping, you look for something to eat, you want to get some gifts to take back.

“There are a lot of opportunities.”

Attendees were told tourism contributed about $153 million to $154 million annually to the Hilltops economy, with visitors spending across accommodation, fuel, groceries, cafes, retail and services.

The workshop formed part of a broader consultation process linked to the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy 2035, with discussion focused on visitor experiences, events, infrastructure, marketing, strategy and data.

Participants were asked to consider what experiences could make people choose Young, including farm gate visits, cherry, fruit and blossom experiences, food and wine tours, cultural experiences, heritage, family activities, nature walks, cycling, arts workshops and night-time attractions.

Destination Southern NSW General Manager Richard Everson said the purpose of the workshop was to hear directly from local people about what mattered to the region.

“This whole exercise today is to make sure that you tell us what’s important to you,” Mr Everson said.

He said strategy was about making clear choices.

“The first thing you need to do is actually say no to a whole bunch of stuff so you can say yes to the important stuff,” he said.

Events were also a key focus, with the discussion looking at how existing events could grow and what new events could attract visitors or encourage longer stays.

Ideas raised in the workshop material included expanding the National Cherry Festival, developing a blossom festival, twilight markets, food and wine weekends, live music, outdoor cinema and cycling or running events.

Mr Everson said events were a major strength for Hilltops and helped give visitors a reason to travel.

“This region is outstanding for your events,” he said.

“You are respected around the state for what you do with events.”

The workshop also looked at the importance of creating memorable visitor experiences across food, wine, heritage, nature, shopping, events and family activities.

“One outstanding event does not make a holiday, does not make an experience,” Mr Everson said.

“A whole combination of experiences across food, wine, the natural environment, the stuff that you do with your kids, the stuff that you do with your partner — these are all what makes a holiday memorable.”

Infrastructure was also part of the discussion, with participants asked to think about parking, public toilets, signage, walking and cycling paths, caravan facilities, EV charging, accessibility, visitor facilities and main street beautification.

The workshop also considered how Young should be promoted, including what makes the town unique, who it should target, what stories should be told and how the region can build on its reputation for cherries, wine, country hospitality, heritage and local produce.

Ideas gathered at the Young workshop will contribute to the development of the Hilltops Regional Tourism Plan 2035, alongside feedback from other community workshops across the region.