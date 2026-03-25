Last Thursday Murrumburrah Public School, together with Harden Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) and Murrumburrah Harden Flexible Care Services hosted a Community Colour Shuffle, as part of Senior Citizens Week. It was a fantastic celebration of connection, fun and community spirit.

Murrumburrah Public School were thrilled to welcome not only their own students, but also members of the wider community, along with members from The Grange and children and families from Bunyip Preschool and Trinity Catholic School.

"It was wonderful to see people of all ages coming together, getting involved and enjoying the day side by side," a school spokesperson said.

The atmosphere was full of energy and laughter as participants made their way through the colourful course, creating plenty of smiles and memorable moments along the way.

Everyone was treated to a free sausage sizzle, generously prepared by Harden Murrumburrah Rotary, with delicious sausages thanks to Ziems Quality Meats.

Adding to the festivities, attendees were also treated to a lively line dancing performance by the Cootamundra Line Dancers, which had the crowd thoroughly entertained.

"A big thank you to HRDC and Murrumburrah Harden Flexible Care Services for helping organise such a fun and inclusive community event. It truly was a wonderful day, with something for everyone, and a great reminder of how special our community is when we come together," the school said.