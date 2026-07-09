Cancer may have an impact on the lives and families of many Australians, and for Young's Ashleigh Brown this was a major reason why she stepped up to take on the Cancer Council’s 50km Dog Walk for Cancer challenge in June.

A major reason why Ashleigh strapped on her walking shoes for this cause was that her grandmother passed away from leukemia last year.

"It's sort of personal for me," she said.

Ashleigh took on the Cancer Council’s 50km Dog Walk for Cancer with Duke and Lilo.

As such Ashleigh said she took on the 50km Dog Walk for Cancer challenge in June with her dogs Duke and Lilo so she could raise money for Cancer Council to help those who are facing the disease.

Overall Ashleigh said she raised $150 out of her overall $500 goal, though she said every dollar counts.

However she did overcome her distance goal in the challenge, walking around 65 kilometres, well overshooting her goal of 50kms.