Young Show brings country tradition, competition and family fun together

One of Young’s longest-running community traditions will return next month, with the 2026 SWSbank Young Show bringing agriculture, competition, entertainment and plenty of country show atmosphere to the Young Showground on Sunday, September 20.

For generations, the Young Show has been a place where the district’s agricultural roots are put proudly on display, while families come together for everything from livestock and pavilion exhibits to rides, food, entertainment and fireworks.

This year’s program will again combine the traditional elements of a country show with attractions designed to keep visitors exploring the grounds throughout the day.

Livestock remains at the heart of the event, alongside poultry, produce, cooking, handicrafts, flowers and other pavilion competitions that give local residents of all ages the opportunity to put their skills on show. Youth competitions and local performances will also form part of the day’s program.

The yard dog trials will return in 2026, bringing another strong connection to the region’s working agricultural life. The competition is being run in conjunction with the NSW Yard Dog Association and will see handlers and their dogs tested across different classes, with two rings operating during the event.

Around the grounds, visitors can expect the familiar mix that makes show day such a broad family outing — animals and agricultural displays alongside showbags, food vendors, local entertainment and the colour and excitement of the showground.

The Young Show has been bringing the community together since the 1870s, evolving over the years while continuing to give local farmers, producers, makers, young people and community groups a place to showcase what they do.

That mix of old and new remains a big part of its appeal. A child discovering the poultry shed for the first time can be sharing the grounds with someone who has been entering pavilion competitions for decades, while farming families, local businesses and visitors all become part of the same show-day tradition.

The day will finish with one of the Show’s biggest crowd favourites, with fireworks scheduled to light up the Young sky at 8pm.

2026 SWSbank Young Show

Young Showground, Murringo Road, Young

Sunday, September 20 - Fireworks: 8pm

Winter Warmers Cook-up

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Wednesday, 12 August | 10am–11.30am

Families with children under 18 living at home can learn how to prepare an easy slow-cooker meal using fresh ingredients. Participants will take home the meal in a free slow cooker to cook and keep. The session is free, but places are limited and bookings are essential on 02 6382 6328

Young and Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Young

15 August | 9AM–12PM

Shop fresh seasonal produce, artisan breads, honey, handmade gifts, preserves and locally crafted goods while enjoying live music and a vibrant community atmosphere. Meet local growers and makers and discover the best of the Hilltops region at this popular monthly market.

Acrylic Rural Life Workshop

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Saturday, 15 August | 9.30AM–12.30PM

Get creative with Robyn Wheeler at this hands-on acrylic painting workshop inspired by rural life. All materials and morning tea are provided, making it an easy and relaxed way to spend the morning painting and learning. Suitable for ages 16+. Cost: $50 per person. Bookings: 6382 6328.

Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets

Harden Bowling Club, 170 Albury Street, Harden

Sunday, 16 August | 9AM–1PM

Browse handmade gifts, fresh produce and unique local treasures at the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets. Enjoy coffee, a barbecue and a friendly community atmosphere, with plenty of parking and easy access. New stallholders are also welcome to contact the organisers through the market’s Facebook page.

Butterflies of Hope Afternoon Tea

Saint Johns Anglican Church Hall, 19 Cloete Street, Young

Saturday, 22 August | 2PM

Join the Lions Club of Young for its annual Butterflies of Hope Afternoon Tea, raising funds for the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation. Tickets are $25 per person, with raffle prizes also up for grabs. Bookings and enquiries: Lyn Freudenstein on 0422 604 132.

Lions Club of Young Community Markets

Anderson Park, Young

Saturday, 29 August | 9AM–1PM

Browse handmade crafts, plants, art, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more at the Lions Club of Young Community Markets. Enjoy a Lions BBQ, coffee cart and home baking while supporting a local community organisation. Stall bookings are also available by contacting 0427 113 372