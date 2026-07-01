Heroes, Legends & Superstars

People living with disability, their families, carers, support workers and the wider community are being invited to dress up and celebrate at a new inclusive event coming to Young this October.

Heroes, Legends & Superstars will be held at the Young Showground Pavilion on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 4.00pm to 9.00pm.

The event is being hosted by Care & Connect Community & Disability Services and has been created as an all-inclusive night where people can enjoy music, dancing, prizes, photo opportunities and the chance to make special memories close to home.

With the theme Heroes, Legends & Superstars, guests are encouraged to come dressed as someone who inspires them. That could be a real-life hero, a role model, a local legend, a favourite character or someone who represents courage, kindness, strength or imagination.

Organiser Mara Braddon said the idea for the event had grown from many conversations with participants who wanted the same social opportunities many people take for granted.

For people living in regional communities, larger disability-friendly events are often held hours away, creating barriers for families, carers and support workers who may not be able to travel long distances. This event aims to bring that experience to Young, giving people across the Hilltops region and surrounding areas an opportunity to take part in a fun and welcoming celebration.

The night is not only for people living with disability, but also for families, carers, support workers and community members who want to be part of an inclusive local event.

Organisers hope the celebration will encourage people to get dressed up, spend time with friends, feel included and enjoy a night where everyone feels welcome and valued.

The theme also recognises the many everyday heroes in the community, from carers and support workers to family members, friends, emergency services, role models and local people who quietly make a difference in the lives of others.

Prizes will be awarded on the night, including a best-dressed prize, with the event also set to include music, dancing and plenty of opportunities to connect.

As this will be the first Heroes, Legends & Superstars event, organisers are hoping to spread the word widely and encourage strong community involvement.

Heroes, Legends & Superstars will be held at the Young Showground Pavilion on Friday, October 23, from 4.00pm to 9.00pm.

Basic Sewing for Adults

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Fortnightly Mondays | 10.00AM–2.00PM

Learn simple sewing skills including mending, threading, seams and planning basic projects at this friendly adult sewing session. Suitable for beginners or those wanting to practise their skills. Morning tea is supplied, BYO lunch. Bookings are essential. Phone 6382 6328.

Harden Hangouts

46 Neill Street, Harden

Monday, 6 July to Friday, 10 July | 9.00AM–12.00PM and 1.00PM–4.00PM

Local young people and families are invited to enjoy a week of free board games, card games and tabletop miniatures at Harden Hangouts. Delivered by HRDC with support from Murrumburrah High School teacher Matt Gilbert, the school holiday pop-up offers a friendly space to play, connect and try something new. Bookings essential via Humanitix.

Business Over Breakfast – Boorowa

Venue changes each month — check the Boorowa Business Chamber Facebook page

Wednesday, 8 July | 7.15AM for 7.30AM–8.30AM

Boorowa business owners and operators are invited to start the day with coffee, conversation and local connection. Business Over Breakfast is a relaxed monthly networking catch-up, held on the second Wednesday of the month at a different café. RSVP to Kim on 0412 622 249.

Family Games Day

Marie McCormick Centre, Young

Thursday, 9 July | 10AM–12PM

Hilltops Community Hub will host a Family Games Day these school holidays, with good old-fashioned board games, bingo, prizes and relaxed fun for families and individuals of all ages. Morning tea will be provided and places are limited, so bookings are encouraged by calling the Hub on 6382 6328.

Let’s Go Fishing – Wyangala Dam Fishing Expedition

Young Visitors Centre to Wyangala Dam

Tuesday, 14 July | Depart Boorowa 9.00AM, return by 5.00PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group is inviting young people to join a fun and inclusive fishing expedition to Wyangala Dam. Participants will have the chance to learn, cast a line, enjoy the outdoors and build confidence in a supportive setting. Applications are available via the social media post or QR code.

Free Confidential Legal Advice

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Thursday, 16 July | By appointment

Macarthur Legal Centre will visit Hilltops Community Hub to provide free and confidential legal advice for Hilltops residents. Solicitors can assist with family law, child support, minor traffic matters, wills and guardianship, debts, fines and more. Drop-in appointments are not available. Bookings: 6382 6328.