Writers of all ages invited to put pen to paper

Writers across the Hilltops and throughout Australia are being encouraged to put their pen to paper and enter the Lambing Flat Young Fellowship of Australian Writers’ 44th national writing competition.

The 2026 competition includes short-story and poetry categories, with sections for school students and adults and no set theme restricting what entrants can write about.

That freedom allows writers to explore any subject, style or idea that inspires them, whether they are experienced authors, emerging writers, poets or students entering a competition for the first time.

Entries from school students are free, while the adult categories are open to writers from across Australia.

This year’s competition will also offer an additional opportunity for participating schools, with internationally published and award-winning children’s author Deborah Abela providing virtual author sessions for the winning schools.

A former teacher, Ms Abela has written 30 books and has spent more than 20 years visiting schools, libraries and literary festivals to encourage young people to enjoy reading and become more confident writers.

Her recent books include The Book of Wondrous Possibilities, The Kindness Project and the picture book No More Room in the Bed.

The virtual sessions have been sponsored by CKT Speakers Agency and will give winning students the chance to hear directly from an established Australian author about books, creativity and the writing process.

Now in its 44th year, the national competition continues to provide a platform for writers to share their work and test their skills while helping encourage the next generation of storytellers.

With no prescribed theme, entrants can choose their own subject and allow their imagination, experiences or observations to guide their work.

Entries close on September 18.

Competition details and entry forms are available through the Lambing Flat Writers website or by scanning the QR code on the competition poster.

Koorawatha Memorial Hall Market

Koorawatha Memorial Hall, Koorawatha

Saturday, 25 July | 9.00am–1.00pm

Browse indoor and outdoor stalls, pick up a bargain and enjoy a relaxed community market atmosphere at the Koorawatha Memorial Hall Market. With music from a DJ, local stallholders and free entry, it's a welcoming morning out for the whole community.

Christmas in July Driveway Market

Birds, Bees & Me, 13 Marsden Street, Boorowa

Saturday, 25 July | 10.00am–2.00pm

Browse a boutique selection of local, handmade and unique items at the Birds, Bees & Me Driveway Market. Enjoy a relaxed market atmosphere, support local makers and discover something special, with a touch of Christmas in July. Weather permitting.

Community Morning Tea – Young

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Tuesday, 28 July | 10.00am–11.30am

Enjoy tea, coffee, food and friendly conversation at Hilltops Community Hub’s free monthly morning tea. Come alone or bring a friend, stay briefly or for the full session, and go into the lucky door prize draw. Everyone is welcome.

Rigid Heddle Loom Weaving

Wombat Cottage Café, 1560 Wombat Road, Wombat

Wednesday, 29 July | 9.00am–2.30pm

Learn the basics of rigid heddle loom weaving and create your own handwoven scarf in this beginner-friendly workshop. Looms will be prepared in advance, with materials, guidance and a café lunch included. Cost: $130 per person. Bookings are essential.

St Joseph’s Primary School Open Day

St Joseph’s Primary School, 19–21 Scott Street, Boorowa

Thursday, 30 July | Open Day: 9.30am–11.00am | Kindy Parent Information Night: 6.00pm–7.00pm

Explore St Joseph’s Primary School during a guided Open Day led by student leaders, then return in the evening to meet the principal and teachers at the Kindy Parent Information Night. Discover the school’s welcoming community, learning programs and approach to education.

Winter Warmers Cook-up

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Wednesday, 12 August | 10.00am–11.30am

Families with children under 18 living at home can learn how to prepare an easy slow-cooker meal using fresh ingredients. Participants will take home the meal in a free slow cooker to cook and keep. The session is free, but places are limited and bookings are essential on 02 6382 6328