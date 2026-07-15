New Vinnies Drop-In Centre to open during Homelessness Week

A new community space offering practical support, connection and a safe place to spend time will officially open in Young during National Homelessness Week.

The St Vincent de Paul Society will celebrate the opening of its new Young Drop-In Centre on Thursday, August 6 from 11am to 1pm, with local residents invited to tour the facility and learn more about the services available.

The free community event will include a barbecue lunch and an opportunity to meet representatives from organisations supporting people throughout the region.

The centre is located at 120 Lovell Street, Young, beside the rear entrance to the Vinnies store.

Designed as a welcoming daytime space, it will provide practical assistance for people who may be experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity, social isolation or other difficult circumstances.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a cuppa, breakfast or lunch, relax, watch television, complete a puzzle, play a game or simply spend time in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Shower facilities and ready-to-heat meals will also be available, while staff can help connect people with other local organisations when more specialised assistance is required.

The centre will open regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm.

Holding the official opening during National Homelessness Week will also provide an opportunity to increase awareness of the many different forms homelessness can take.

People without secure accommodation may be sleeping in cars, moving between temporary places, staying with friends or family, or living in conditions that are unsafe or unsuitable.

These experiences are not always visible, making community awareness and accessible local support particularly important.

The opening event will give residents an opportunity to see the new centre, find out how it will operate and better understand where assistance can be found when someone is facing housing stress or other challenges.

The event is free and will be held on Thursday, August 6 from 11am to 1pm at the Vinnies Drop-In Centre, 120 Lovell Street, Young.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, August 3 by calling Sharon McCoy on 0448 755 332 or emailing dropincentre@vinnies-cg.org.au.

School Holiday Movies

Southern Cross Cinema & Arts Complex, Young

Wednesday, 15 July to Sunday, 19 July | Various session times

Enjoy the final week of school holiday films with Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters and The Sheep Detectives. Sessions run across five days, with families encouraged to book early as screenings have been popular. Visit the Southern Cross Cinema website at southerncrosscinema.org for session times and tickets.

Young and Region Farmers’ Market

Anderson Park, Young

Saturday, 18 July | 9.00AM–12.00PM

Enjoy a relaxed family morning with fresh produce, local honey, plants, eggs, homemade food, sweet treats, handmade crafts, jewellery, clothing, dumplings, coffee and donuts. The Lions Club barbecue and live music will add to the atmosphere while visitors support local growers, makers and small businesses.

Mas Oyama’s Kyokushin Karate Australia - Harden Dojo

Murrumburrah Public School, Harden

Term 3 begins Monday, 20 July

Children and adults are invited to learn traditional Kyokushin Karate and Kobudo weaponry while building physical and mental strength. Classes are $10 each, with the first four lessons free. There are no joining or cancellation fees, with participants simply paying as they train. Find them on Facebook.

2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Planning Meeting

Galong Hall, Galong

Tuesday, 21 July | 10.00AM

Artists, musicians, writers, photographers, historians, markets, businesses and community organisations are invited to begin planning for the 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail. The meeting will focus on collaboration, early coordination and reducing clashes between events. The trail will run from March 10 to 21, 2027.

Staying Safe Online Seminar

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Wednesday, 22 July | 10.00AM–11.00AM

CommBank Young Branch will present a free seminar offering practical advice on identifying scams and fraud and protecting yourself online. The session is open to adults across the Hilltops and includes morning. Bookings are recommended by calling 02 6382 6328.

Free Tax Help at Hilltops Community Hub

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

From late July | By appointment

Two trained Tax Help volunteers will provide free assistance to eligible benefit recipients and low-income earners lodging their tax returns. Participants should bring two forms of identification to their appointment. Bookings are essential by calling Hilltops Community Hub on 02 6382 6328.