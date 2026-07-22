Young residents will have an opportunity to tell regional health planners what is working, what is missing and where people are struggling to access care when Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network brings its Conversations on the Couch program to Young next month.

Rather than a formal meeting or public presentation, residents will be able to sit down with MPHN representatives and share their experiences of primary healthcare in a relaxed setting.

The conversation comes as figures published in MPHN’s 2025 Hilltops local government area profile show marked differences between the region and NSW in several areas of health and healthcare use.

The profile records an age-standardised rate of 655.9 potentially preventable hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, per 100,000 people in the Hilltops.

The comparable NSW rate was 193 per 100,000, making the rate published for the Hilltops more than three times the state figure.

The profile also records an age-standardised rate of 3124.5 non-urgent emergency department presentations classified under mental and behavioural disorders per 100,000 people, compared with 1267.8 across NSW.

Potentially avoidable deaths were recorded at a rate of 152.7 per 100,000 people in the Hilltops, compared with 94.9 statewide, while premature deaths among people aged under 75 were recorded at 308.4 per 100,000 locally and 205.6 across NSW.

Higher local rates were also reported for arthritis and depression or anxiety.

The figures provide important context for the upcoming Young consultation, where residents will be invited to discuss their experiences of accessing healthcare across the Hilltops.

Primary healthcare includes many of the services people use before or outside hospital, including general practitioners, mental health support, allied health, chronic disease management, preventive care and services delivered in the community.

Feedback gathered through Conversations on the Couch helps inform MPHN’s Health Needs Assessment, which is used to identify regional priorities and guide decisions about future programs, services and support.

The Young visit follows consultations held across 15 Murrumbidgee communities last year, including Boorowa and Harden.

More than 130 people took part across the region, raising concerns about the availability of GP appointments, access to mental health and allied health services, the cost of treatment and the need to travel for specialist care.

Some participants said visiting services were irregular or already fully booked when they attempted to make an appointment.

The feedback represented the personal experiences of those who attended, rather than every resident, but highlighted some of the practical difficulties people can face when seeking healthcare in smaller communities.

In Harden, participants spoke about travelling outside the town for groceries and specialist care.

The cost of specialist treatment could be compounded by fuel expenses, time away from work and the demands of travelling long distances.

Boorowa participants generally spoke positively about local GP services but raised concerns about accessing medical records following the closure of a practice.

Some residents also reported limited awareness of visiting allied health services.

Mental health was among the recurring concerns raised during the wider consultation program, particularly access to support for young people, men and older residents.

The cost of psychological assessments and ongoing treatment was also identified as a barrier.

Older residents raised concerns about delays in receiving home-care support, social isolation and the difficulty of managing health needs while living alone.

The Young session will give residents an opportunity to raise similar concerns, identify services that are working well and explain where the local system remains difficult to navigate.

Conversations on the Couch will be held at S&AJ Cafe and Restaurant on August 27, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Residents are invited to attend and share their experiences of primary healthcare in the region.