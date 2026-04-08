The importance of checking in with others is being highlighted as the R U OK? message continues to resonate in communities facing growing social and financial pressures.

Nationally, the scale of the issue remains significant, with almost nine Australians lost to suicide each day, around 55,000 attempts each year, and an estimated seven million people affected through family, friends and carers. In regional areas, the impacts are felt deeply through close knit communities.

Local gym manager Trudie Gee from Anytime Fitness, Young said she is seeing firsthand how mental health challenges are affecting people in the area.

“A lot of people are doing it tough at the moment,” she said. “With the cost of living, people are working longer hours, sometimes juggling multiple jobs, and missing out on time with family and friends. It can be really hard and really lonely.”

She said many people are turning to community spaces as a way of coping, with the gym becoming more than just a place for physical fitness.

“For some people, it’s their social outlet. It’s where they come to feel connected,” she said.

“Some people come to build strength and fitness, others just want to have a chat or be part of a community.”

As the wellbeing partner for the R U OK? message, Anytime Fitness, Young is taking part in a “Lift the Weight” fundraising challenge, a national initiative designed to raise awareness while encouraging people to look out for one another.

The fundraising challenge runs from April 11 to 18 and invites participants to take part in an eight-day program, with options to complete workouts in the gym or at home. Locally, the initiative is open to everyone, with non-members able to take part by accessing a free eight-day pass, and participants encouraged to 'bring a buddy' along and 'lift the weight' together.

The program also helps prepare Anytime Fitness staff to feel confident in asking “R U OK?”, recognising when someone may be struggling and knowing when to follow up or check in.

Further details about the challenge and how to get involved are available via the 'Lift the Weight R U OK' Challenge website or at Anytime Fitness, Young.

Organisers say the focus is not just on participation, but on connection — encouraging simple conversations that can make a real difference and to ask R U OK? any day of the year because a conversation could change a life.