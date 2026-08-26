Last Saturday's event was a 4BBB sponsored by Wilders Bakery.

The winners were Stephen Smith and Warren Schaefer with 46 points on a countback from Riley Hatch and Shane Dick.

David Hamblin had the best individual stableford score with 41 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jason Northey and the 17th was won by James Needham.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jason Northey and he received a voucher for $73.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 11th and was won by Steve Connelly on a card draw.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Terry Shipp.

The Salami Brother Pizza award were won by Ben Baker and Jack Nicolls. Balls went down to 32 individual points on a countback and there were 75 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players keep trying their best but the prize remains elusive.

Many thanks to Andrew.

Upcoming events.

Saturday 29 August - Four Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.

Saturday 5 September - Cooltec Refrigeration and Air Conditioning monthly medals held in conjunction with round three of Handiskins.

Saturday 12th September - Chapman Embroidery and Workwear Springtime stableford.

The Wednesday medley was won by Pat Hatton with 42 points and he won 10 balls.

Runner up was Greg Nolan (eight balls) with 38 points.

Third was Don Cruikshank (six balls) with 37 points and fourth was Greg Glasgow (four balls) with 36 points on a countback from Craig Webber (three balls) and Tim Boyd (two balls).

Peter Kirkwood won the Pro Pin and he received a voucher for $39.

Balls went to 30 points on a countback and there were 50 players.

The Friday medley was won by Spud Smithers with 39 points and he won 5 balls.

Runner up was Jeff Regan (4 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Andrew Miller (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Zac Smith and he received a voucher for $12.

Balls went to 32 points and there were 17 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Grant Harding with 40 points on a countback and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Gary Anderson (six balls) with 40 points.

Third was Gavin Marshall (five balls) with 39 points from Craig Gault (four balls) with 38 points.

Fifth was Cameron Hobbs (three balls) with 37 points from Andrew Sabidussi (two balls) with 36 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot of $60 was won by Casey Wall and the jackpot returns to $30 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by Riley Hatch and he received a voucher for $43.

Balls went to 31 points on a countback and there were 45 players.

The Social Club were on tour this week and will return next Sunday at the usual time.