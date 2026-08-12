The Young Hospital Auxiliary held its 2026 Annual General Meeting on Thursday 6 August.

Janice Ward was re-elected President, Vice President Libby Plumley, Treasurer Gail Smith, Assistant Treasurer Angela Clark, Publicity Officer Libby Plumley, Patron Nancy McGregor.

The Auxiliary welcomed Amber Blythe who took on the important role of Secretary.

Retiring secretary Gillian Wall was thanked for her great work.

Libby Woods undertook the roster duties. Regional representative and State Secretary, Liane Preinbergs conducted the election.

President Janice Ward reflected on a very successful year for the Auxiliary holding the annual fund raisers of the Open Gardens Day, the High Tea, and the winter lunch with April Strong as guest speaker. The three associated raffles helped raise valuable funds for the Auxiliary to purchase items for the Young Hospital.

In total in 2025-26, the Auxiliary gifted over $48,000 of equipment to the Hospital.

The Annual General Meeting provided the opportunity for the Auxiliary to recognise the service of members.

Ten year service certificates were presented to Rob Nash, Angela Clark and Libby Plumley. Dorothy Nash and Libby Robinson were unable to attend to receive their certificates.

Certificates of appreciation were given to St John’s Anglican Church and to the Young Services Club for their contributions to the Auxiliary.

Auxiliary Patron, Nancy McGregor OAM, was awarded Life Membership of the Young Auxiliary Branch in recognition of her 24 years service and dedication to the Auxiliary and the Young Hospital. Three generations of Nancy’s family were able to attend the ceremony.

The Auxiliary has an exciting 2026/27 year coming up. The next major event is the Open Gardens Day on Sunday 1 November. Tickets for the raffle to be drawn at the Open Gardens will be sold in the meantime at Bunnings on Thursday 13 August and Thursday 10 September as well as at the event.

Prizes this year will go a long way to helping the family budget with groceries, fuel and meat.