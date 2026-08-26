Young marked Vietnam Veterans' Day, also known as Long Tan Day, with a commemorative service on Tuesday 18 August, the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

The service, hosted by the Young Sub Branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL), opened with an acknowledgement of country delivered by vice president Rob Nash, who paid respect to the Wiradjuri people as traditional custodians of the land, and to elders past and present.

Nash welcomed veterans, families and friends to the commemoration, noting the sacrifice of the 524 Australians killed during the 10 years of the nation's involvement in the Vietnam War, and thanking the almost 60,000 who served.

Official guests included the mayor of Hilltops Council, Brian Ingram, and the acting general manager, Sarah Karaitiana.

Local MP Steph Cooke was unable to attend and sent an apology.

A delegation of four visitors travelled from Boorowa for the service.

Guest speaker Jonathan Tuckfield delivered the commemorative address, describing Vietnam as Australia's longest war until recent times, fought from 1962 to 1975, during which more than 60,000 Australians served alongside allies including New Zealand.

He spoke of Australian personnel serving across every arm of the forces: the Royal Australian Navy conducting patrols, naval gunfire support and transport duties; the Royal Australian Air Force flying medevac and resupply missions under fire; and Army engineers, armoured units and training teams working alongside South Vietnamese forces. More than 15,000 national servicemen, known as Nashos, served alongside regular soldiers, and civilian medical teams, nurses and entertainers also contributed to the war effort.

Tuckfield's address centred on the Battle of Long Tan, fought on 18 August 1966 in a rubber plantation near the village of Long Tan in Phuoc Tuy province.

There, 108 men of Delta Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), were confronted by a force of more than 2000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops, outnumbered by more than 20 to one.

For close to four hours, in heavy monsoon rain, Delta Company held its ground, supported by artillery fire from the 161 Battery of the Royal New Zealand Artillery and ammunition resupplies dropped by Royal Australian Air Force helicopters under fire.

Relief arrived by armoured personnel carrier as the fighting ended.

Eighteen men were killed in the battle or died of their wounds soon after, and a further 24 were wounded.

Tuckfield told the service that, while Vietnam veterans returned to a nation divided over the politics of the war and were often denied the homecoming parades given to earlier generations, they went on to establish the support networks that helped secure national recognition for their service

Following the address, secretary Connie Beckham and sub branch member Janet Burke laid a wreath, and David Robinson read the honour roll, naming the 18 men of 6RAR who died at Long Tan: Second Lieutenant Gordon C Sharp, 21, platoon commander of 11 Platoon; Private Francis B Topp, 19; Private Colin J Barry, 20; Private Glenn R Cullen, 18; Private Kenneth G Gant, 23; Private Ernest A Grant, 21; Private James R Graham, 21; Private Victor R Grice, 20; Private Dennis L McCormack, 20; Private Warren D Mitchell, 22; Corporal Peter J Clements, 21; Private Rodney J Houston, 20; Private Arthur G Pollard, 21; Private Cecil G Parker, 19; Private Richard K Raven, 21; Private Barry A Maughan, 20; Private Paul A Beale, 21; and Private Thomas C Cowan, 20, who died of his wounds following the battle.

The service continued with the recitation of the Ode, before Young Public School student Evie Reynolds played the Last Post, a minute's silence was observed, and Reynolds played the Rouse.

Many in attendance remarked that it was one of the most stirring renditions of the Last Post they had heard.

The Australian and New Zealand national anthems were played.

Closing the service on behalf of sub branch president Major Phil Mitchell, who was unable to attend, Nash thanked the official guests and predicted the anniversary service would continue to grow in years to come.

Attendees were invited to join the sub branch for refreshments at the Australia Hotel following the service.

Lest we forget.