The biggest mosque in regional Australia has been officially opened just outside Young, with hundreds of locals and travellers attending last week's ceremony.

The opening on Friday 14 August came two and a half years after soil was first turned on the site, and almost ten years since a development application was secured.

The Muslim community make up around 10 per cent of the town’s population, and now have a new centre to congregate in.

Hilltops Shire Council mayor Brian Ingram, Ambassador of Lebanon Mirna Khawly and City of Canterbury Bankstown mayor Bilal El-Hayek.

Hilltops Shire Council Mayor Brian Ingram attended the opening and spoke of the dedication of the Young mosque committee.

“Projects such as these do not happen with people who are prepared to invest their time, overcome challenges and remain focused on a shared vision,” Cr Ingram said.

“The Young mosque provides a place for worship, connection and gathering, and I hope it will also continue to be a place that strengthens relationships across our broader community.

“Hilltops is a diverse and welcoming community, and our strength comes from the many peoples, cultures, faiths and backgrounds that make our region such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Cr Ingram said.

Abdul Ghoneim has lived in Young for close to a decade and is on the mosque’s committee.

He spoke of what the facility will do for the Muslim communities in Young, and that the mosque will bring many forms of growth to the town and surrounds.

“It’s a dream come true to be honest with you,” Mr Ghoneim said.

“It brings people, it brings professionals, it brings academics and it brings businesspeople."

Mr Ghoneim also thanked the Sydney-based Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA), where he is a board member, for their support.

“If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be, they’ve supported us politically and monetarily,” Mr Ghoneim said.

“They look after us in every facet and we work together for the betterment of all communities.”

The mosque, located just outside of Young on Moppity Road, will now be open every day for daily prayers.