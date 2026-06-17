Young Public School students have raised $576 to support Sanyu, an 11-year-old girl in Uganda sponsored by the school through World Vision.

The school’s Student Representative Council held a Jersey and Sports Dress-Up Day on Friday, 12 June, with students invited to wear sports jerseys, team colours or sporty clothing in exchange for a gold coin donation.

Young Public School has been sponsoring Sanyu through World Vision for at least six years, helping support both her and her wider community.

Sanyu lives in a rural area in central Uganda, far from the capital city, where access to clean water, healthcare and school resources can sometimes be difficult.

She is now in Year 4, has two siblings, enjoys playing ball games with her friends and helps with chores at home. Her favourite subject is mechanics, where she learns about how things work.

As part of the fundraiser, the SRC prepared a slideshow for students explaining who Sanyu is, where she lives and how the school’s support helps make a difference.

Through World Vision, Sanyu has received books and school supplies to help with her education, while her community has been supported with water tanks for safer drinking and cooking water.

World Vision volunteers also visit Sanyu to check on her health, and her family has taken part in activities focused on safety, farming, saving money, making good choices and caring for others.

The SRC said the fundraiser showed students how working together could make a real difference for children like Sanyu.

The school thanked families and students for supporting the annual fundraiser and helping the SRC continue its care for Sanyu and her community.

The Jersey and Sports Dress-Up Day gave students a practical way to learn about kindness, global citizenship and the impact small contributions can have when a school community works together.