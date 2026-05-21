Young SES volunteers were recognised on Saturday for their dedication to emergency response and years of service to the local community during a special awards presentation at Young Services Club.

The ceremony saw local members presented with Premier’s Flood Emergency Citations in recognition of their work during the major flood emergencies between 2021 and 2023.

The citation recognises NSW SES members, emergency services personnel, defence force members, community organisations and spontaneous volunteers who played a direct role in protecting life and property during flood emergencies across the state.

Nine members from the Young Unit received the award:

Jason Beadon, Sally Beadon, Yvonne Forrest, Justin Garlick, Matthew Gatto, Todd Richens, Zachary Sanderson, Vinh To and Peter Winters.

Several members were also recognised for long service with the NSW State Emergency Service.

Sally Beadon and Katianne Shannon-Hopper received five-year long service certificates and lapel badges acknowledging their ongoing commitment to volunteering within the local unit.

Young Unit Commander Inspector Todd Richens said the awards were an important opportunity to recognise the contribution local volunteers make, often under difficult and unpredictable conditions.

“SES volunteers give up their time to support the community when people are often facing some of the toughest moments of their lives,” he said.

These awards recognise the dedication, teamwork and commitment shown by SES members, not only during major flood events, but through their ongoing service to the community.

Senior NSW SES representatives attending the ceremony included Acting Chief Superintendent and South Eastern Zone Commander Barry Griffiths, Acting Superintendent Ron Orton and Chief Inspector Deanne Young.

The event coincided with National Volunteer Week celebrations being held across Australia this month as well as Wear Orange Wednesday on 20 May, recognising the important role volunteers play within regional communities.

Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) is a national campaign recognising the dedication of State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers.

Held during National Volunteer Week, WOW Day celebrates the thousands of SES volunteers who respond to emergencies, including storms, floods, road crashes and rescues across New South Wales.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said WOW Day is an opportunity for communities to publicly thank the volunteers who regularly step forward during times of crisis.

“SES volunteers are often the first people communities turn to during emergencies, and their commitment to helping others is extraordinary,” Ms Cooke said.

Residents interested in supporting the SES or learning more about volunteering opportunities can contact their local SES unit or visit the NSW SES website.