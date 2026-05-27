From free community lunches and seniors programs to crisis accommodation and support services, Zac's Place Australis Community Centre is continuing to grow its presence in Harden-Murrumburrah.

Now operating from its community centre at 171 Albury Street, Zac’s Place is creating opportunities for people of all ages to connect, participate and feel supported locally.

Founded originally in Yass in 2011 by Glenn and Ros Stewart after the couple spent three years working with the Zac’s Place ministry in Swansea, Wales, the organisation has spent more than 15 years building community-focused programs and support services in regional NSW.

Today, Zac’s Place has established a growing presence in Harden-Murrumburrah, operating from its community centre at 171 Albury Street.

Ros Stewart said the move into the larger Harden-Murrumburrah community centre had opened the door for even more activities, programs and support opportunities.

“This building provides so many opportunities for programs, supports and events to happen right here in town without people having to travel,” she said.

“Zac’s Place is about creating safe and supportive opportunities for everyone in the community — from young people to our elders, from artists to gardeners through to people simply looking for friendship, support or somewhere to belong.”

The community centre has already hosted a range of local activities and events, including a Resilience Party following the recent storms and an art exhibition as part of the 2026 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail.

Regular weekly activities continue to grow, with Tuesday morning gatherings offering craft, conversation and time spent organising fundraising activities, while Wednesdays provide a free toasted sandwich lunch and a relaxed social catch-up open to anyone in the community.

Additional programs and activities are also planned in the coming months.

Alongside the community centre, Zac’s Place also operates the Chats and Treasures Op Shop at 25 Neill Street, providing affordable household items, furniture and goods while also helping support local people experiencing difficult circumstances.

“We love meeting locals and helping people when they need it,” Ros said.

Support work through Zac’s Place also extends into accommodation, with the organisation establishing transitional housing in Harden for people facing domestic violence, homelessness, mental health challenges or emergency situations.

Ros said volunteers remained central to everything Zac’s Place does.

“We are incredibly blessed by the support we receive from volunteers and the wider community,” she said.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

While Zac’s Place continues to evolve, its focus remains simple — creating spaces where people feel accepted, valued and connected within their own community.