A record 71 school art sheets helped fill the Young Show pavilion on Sunday, with organisers believing the huge display played a big part in drawing families through the gates.

While final attendance figures are still being counted, more than 4000 wristbands had already been used, giving organisers an early indication of a strong turnout.

Sunday’s Show brought together agricultural competition, pavilion exhibits, family entertainment, rides, trade stalls and the new Sheep Penning competition before finishing with the evening fireworks.

Young Show secretary-treasurer Fiona Godsell said the school entries had become a major part of the pavilion and this year reached a new high.

Primary schools, daycare centres and after-school care groups are invited to submit a bedsheet covered with artwork and other classroom work, without having to follow a set theme.

“We just give them free rein with their creativity,” Ms Godsell said.

The sheets are delivered early in Show week, with volunteers then spending several days hanging and preparing the displays before judging.

Entries are divided into year groups, with local judges selecting winners and an overall exhibit, while sponsor SWSbank also selects a sponsor’s choice.

“It’s just great to get the kids involved,” Mrs Godsell said.

Agriculture remained firmly at the heart of the Show, with around 100 prime lambs entered and cattle numbers believed to be similar.

Ms Godsell said organisers received positive feedback about the quality of the livestock presented.

She added that having more people available during Show week helped take pressure off the core committee and made preparations run more smoothly.

Boys to the Bush participants and Australian Army Cadets were particularly valuable during the event and pack-up.

“We’d be lost without them,” Mrs Godsell said.

“They do a lot of the heavy lifting for us.”

She said their involvement was valuable not only to the Show Society but also to the young people taking part, giving them the chance to contribute to a major community event and be recognised for their work.